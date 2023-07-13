Michael "Mickey" A. Wendt

Aug. 10, 1942 - July 6, 2023

FOX LAKE - Michael "Mickey" A. Wendt, 80, of the Town of Fox Lake passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

A private family funeral service for Michael was held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Father John Radetski officiating. Michael was laid to rest at Annunciation Catholic Cemetery, Town of Trenton, Wisconsin.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.