Feb. 15, 1946—March 13, 2023

MERRIMAC—Michael John Sutter passed away on March 13, 2023, surrounded by his family in Reedsburg, WI, at the age of 77.

Mike was born in Madison, WI, to Francis and Ethel (Feuling) Sutter on February 15, 1946. He went to school at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary and the public High School in Sun Prairie, WI. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Army as a helicopter crew chief. Mike risked his life many times in order to save the lives of fellow soldiers. Mike was awarded multiple Metals for Valor in combat. Including the Bronze Star, as well as a five time recipient of the Army Air Metal. He later married Anita Jelinek on June 15, 1968, in Hunfeld, Germany.

Mike enjoyed traveling all over the world with his wife Anita. He most enjoyed spending time with family, especially his great-grandson, Kurt who shared his love of tractors. Mike was an avid collector of rare model tractors from all over the world. He enjoyed being outside riding in his tractor and watching the wildlife on his beautiful property in Merrimac. His quick wit and humor will be missed by all.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Anita; his daughters: Caroline (Roy) Wells and Natalie (Rick) Newman; grandchildren: Tyler (Anna) Olson and Teagan (Allie) Olson; great-grandson, Kurt Michael; siblings: Louise (Mike) Tomski, Jerome (Maggie), Richard (Cathy), Monica (Terry) Miller, Dennis (Jeri), and Douglas (Kim); also bonus grandchildren: Trevor and Austin Wells. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Ethel; his brother, Fred; and his sister, Annette.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Baraboo, with Fr. Jay Poster presiding. Burial with Military Honors will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at St. Patrick Cemetery in Lodi. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at the church.

Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

The family would like to thank the medical and nursing staff of Reedsburg Senior Living and Reedsburg Area Medical Center for the incredible care and compassion they provided in his final days.