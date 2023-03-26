Sept. 1, 1939 – Nov. 7, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Michael J. Moran, age 83, of Indianapolis (formerly of Dublin, Ohio), passed away Monday, November 7, 2022. Michael retired from The Ohio State University as a professor of Mechanical Engineering.

He is survived by his wife Anna Moran; children: Marianna (Dan) Gerritzen and Laura Moran (Elizabeth Strater); grandchildren: Michael, Grace and Jack Gerritzen; and Maxx Strater and Archer Sager.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023, at SCHOEDINGER DUBLIN, 5980 Perimeter Drive Dublin, OH 43017, followed by visitation from 3 to 5 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to The Ohio State University, Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering Scholarship Fund, https://go.osu.edu/moran.