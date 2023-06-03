Michael C. Poznanski

Oct. 22, 1946 - June 1, 2023

PORTAGE – Michael C. Poznanski, age 76, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 1, 2023, after a long battle with Alzheimer's, surrounded by his loving family.

Michael was born on October 22, 1946, in Johnstown, PA, the son of John and Pauline (Miller) Poznanski.

He married Susan Kawecki on January 31, 1969, in Detroit, MI. Michael worked as a long-distance technician for AT&T, from 1968 until retirement. He completed several years of college and then left to get married. His main hobby was collecting hobbies. His interests were all encompassing – Jack of all Trades, Master of None.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Susan; daughters: Lori (Scott) Nelson, Poynette/Leeds, Rebecca (Ken) Hirsch, Waukesha and Diana (William) Charlebois, Portage; his grandchildren: Sierra Hirsch, Kira Hirsch and Katie Charlebois; sister-in-law, Joann Poznanski and her children: Kim Poznanski, Kristy (Josh) Martin and John (Megan) Poznanski; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, John Poznanski.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Dekorra Lutheran Church with the Rev. Sterling Lynk officiating. Burial will follow in Dekorra Norwegian Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Pkwy., Madison, WI 53711-5395, because of their exceptional care.

The family would like to thank our family doctor, Brenda Blohm, who was so supportive in every way and the staff of Agrace HospiceCare for their care and support. We've never known such caring and loving individuals.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage is assisting the family.