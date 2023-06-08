Michael Bayline

WISCONSIN DELLS - On May 31, 2023 Michael Bayline - beloved husband, father, and friend - passed away in his home at the age of 64.

A Memorial Funeral Service for Mike will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton, WI with Rev. Matt Gehrke officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, June 19, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and again on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM.

Michael was born in Milwaukee, WI to Kenneth and Audrey (Weber) Bayline. He grew up with his sister, Debbie, and lived in Madison until he moved to Wisconsin Dells when he married his wife, Julie (Bixby).

Michael went to UW Madison and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Poultry Science. He worked at McArdle Laboratory for Cancer Research as a Research Specialist for almost 10 years before starting his almost-30-year career at Promega Corporation as a Senior Scientific Buyer.

As an avid hobbyist, Michael built extensive train tracks with his father and carried over that passion to his children, collecting and playing games like Magic: The Gathering and Heroscape that required critical thinking and took hours to enjoy.

He adapted his hobbies to his children, engaging in cooperative play for games like Halo: Reach and Wii Sports, while keeping the game fresh with his special brand of commentary. He likewise imbued his children with a sense of wonder at the ancient world, yearning to discover Egypt and Greece beyond his readings of the beginnings of civilization, and as he kept close to the sciences his entire career, he made good on his fandom of Star Trek. To know more and to explore was his unending mission, which he continues to this day among the heavens.

Michael is survived by his wife of 34 years, Julie; his children: Michael (Joelle Poll) Bixby, Jennifer (Brody) Jerrett, Siobahn, and Matthew; big sister, Debbie (Jud) Carver; his grandchildren: Liam, Rosslyn, and Benjamin; and his cats Akiva, Leon, Alex, Max, and Kitty Bear. He is preceded in death by his parents.

