June 22, 1951 – Dec. 31, 2022

MADISON—Michael A. Quirke, age 71, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. He was born on June 22, 1951, in Chicago, IL, the son of Jeremiah and Ann (Rieder) Quirke.

Michael graduated from St. Viator High School in 1969 and Loras College, Dubuque, Iowa. He married Lynn Barrett on Oct. 2, 1982. Michael worked in an administrative role for Family Services and Alcohol and Drug Abuse for the State of Wisconsin, retiring in 2020.

Michael is survived by his wife, Lynn; five brothers, James (Catherine) Quirke, Tim Quirke, Pat (Eileen) Quirke, Barry (Mary) Quirke and Matt (Jennifer) Quirke; two sisters, Cathy (Bruce) Nadro and Maureen (Rolf) Oxnevad; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jeremiah and Ann Quirke.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, with Fr. Michael Radowicz presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday.

