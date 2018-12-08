MADISON / MOUNT HOREB - Last year on Oct. 9, 2017, William "Bill" Meythaler passed away from C.O.P.D. at St. Mary's Hospital, where he was born 71 years ago. Save for his last ten years, when he lived in Mount Horeb, Bill was a lifelong resident of Madison, graduating from Randall School, West High School, and UW-Madison, all with highest honors.
After college, Bill worked two years in Cape Canaveral as a mathematician for the space program. He travelled widely, visiting 49 states and over 50 countries, including Cuba and the former Soviet Union. He travelled by rail across most of pre-industrial China, and was on one of the first guided canoe trips through Minnesota's Boundary Waters Wilderness, and one of the first guided Grand Canyon river rafting trips.
A big sports fan, Bill especially loved attending Mallards baseball games; in his declining years he followed them on the radio and reminisced about having the highest batting average in the city when he played first base for West High.
Politics also interested Bill and he once ran for alder, placing second in a field of five; he was president of his Beta Theta Pi fraternity pledge class. He continued through his middle years, his childhood hobbies of baseball card, stamp, and coin collecting and was a member of Madison coin and stamp clubs. An avid reader, Bill frequented independent bookstores and subscribed to numerous magazines and newspapers.
Although often experiencing poor health, Bill lived a full life. He will be especially remembered for his irrepressible sense of humor and his devotion to his loving Mother, Dorothy Kraege, who passed away just three weeks after he did; her obituary is on this page.
He is survived by his sister, Jo Ann (Meythaler) Berg of Mount Horeb, formerly of Ann Arbor, Mich.)0; his nephew, Hans Berg of Empire, Colo.; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Lester Meythaler, in 1964; his grandparents, Olaus and Jeannette (Fosshage) Mickelson of Mount Horeb; and all his many aunts and uncles.
A joint memorial for Dorothy and Bill is pending. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.