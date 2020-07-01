× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAKE DELTON—Karen Meylor, age 68, of Lake Delton, Wis., formerly Sun Prairie, Wis. passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her home.

Karen was born August 8, 1951 in Madison, Wis. the daughter of Robert and Mary Ann (Baron) Meylor.

Karen is survived by her children, Tammy (David) Holmes of Pardeeville; Scott (Yvonne) Chittenden of Wisconsin Dells; and Bradley Chittenden of Wisconsin Dells; grandchildren, Cale, Brock, Hailey, and Paige; sister, Sharen Meylor of Columbus, brother, Bill Meylor (Ruth) of Sun Prairie and many other nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and close cousins.

Per Karen’s wishes there will be no funeral but a celebration of life will be held for her in Sun Prairie at a later date, following the COVID19 pandemic. Notice will be posted from her children via facebook when arrangements have been made.

Private inurnment will be held at a later date at Highland Memory Garden where Karen will be laid to rest next to her parents and brother.

Karen loved animals, especially dogs, if interested donations can be sent to the family that will be donated to an animal rescue.