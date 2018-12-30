OREGON - James Joseph Meylor, age 70, of Oregon, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, after a short battle with renal cancer. He was born on Sept. 9, 1948, in Dodgeville, the son of Marvin "Red" and Barb Meylor.
Jim graduated Class of 1966 from Mineral Point High. Following high school, he served in the U.S. Army Reserves, and was a meat cutter apprentice for four years. He was employed at Eagle Foods as a meat cutter, owned JR's Alehouse, and worked for Ross Soil Service. In retirement he enjoyed working part-time at Dorn Hardware. Jim had many interests and talents. He was one of Oregon's first EMTs, an active member of the Jaycees, and he proudly served as a municipal judge and as a member of the police commission in Oregon. He enjoyed lifelong friendships, 25+ years with his motorcycle cronies, and his time with the Tuesday morning coffee clutch. Jim could be found in his workshop building, fixing and creating. He treasured time with family, was the life of any party, and was always ready with a joke or a story. His love and laughter will be dearly missed.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Mary Jo; mother, Barb; children, Kelley (Joel) McCann, Kari (Michael) Cahn, Tami Halstead, Trent (Amanda) Scanlon, Heather (Rob) Hill, Brenda (Cory Mears) Zander, Joy (Darrin) O'Brien, and Nick (Brittany) Zander; 15 wonderful grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his five beloved siblings, Joanne (Larry) Ross, Jerry (Deb) Meylor, Jeannie (Steve) Mishler, Judy (Doug) Pelton and Jeff (Birgitta) Meylor. Jim was preceded in death by his father and second wife, Becky.
Jim faithfully attended FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 143 Washington St., Oregon, Wis., where a service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2018. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m., until the time of the service at the church, with a luncheon to follow. Mary Jo and family would like to thank the Carbone Cancer Center and the many health caregivers. Also, our gratitude to our family, friends and all the angels that came and provided love and support.
