Meyer, William George "Bill"

VERONA – William "Bill" George Meyer, age 84, passed away at his home with family by his side on Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was born in Granton, Wis. on July 17, 1935 to parents, Edward and Rosetta (Beaver) Meyer. Bill was a 1953 graduate of Granton High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He obtained an Associate Degree in Accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Bill married Rita Catherine Hannan on Sept. 26, 1959. He is a father to three children Thomas Meyer (Faith Kirch) of Madison, Lisa (John) Lemke of Wind Lake, and Laurie (Rick) Gordon of Stoughton; grandfather to three grandsons Jacob Lemke, Nicholas Lemke, and Christopher Lemke; and an uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bill was a member of the Jaycee's, Knights of Columbus, and a lifetime member of the Madison Elks Lodge 410. Bill was employed by Badger Fixtures after returning from the service, then for Wick Building systems as their chief accountant in Marshfield and transferred to their Mazomanie, Wis. office in January 1979, he retired in 2001. He then worked part-time for Walgenmeyer Carpet and Tile.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Agrace Hospice's wonderful staff. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace Hospice Care.
Private services will be held at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Verona, with Father Bill Van Wagner presiding. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
