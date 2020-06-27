Meyer, William George "Bill"

VERONA – William "Bill" George Meyer, age 84, passed away at his home with family by his side on Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was born in Granton, Wis. on July 17, 1935 to parents, Edward and Rosetta (Beaver) Meyer. Bill was a 1953 graduate of Granton High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He obtained an Associate Degree in Accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Bill married Rita Catherine Hannan on Sept. 26, 1959. He is a father to three children Thomas Meyer (Faith Kirch) of Madison, Lisa (John) Lemke of Wind Lake, and Laurie (Rick) Gordon of Stoughton; grandfather to three grandsons Jacob Lemke, Nicholas Lemke, and Christopher Lemke; and an uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.