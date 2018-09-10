VERONA—Virginia K. Meyer, age 94, passed away on Sept. 9, 2018. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, at ST. ANDREW CATHOLIC CHURCH, 301 N. Main St., Verona, with Father John Sasse presiding. Burial will follow at St Andrew Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Thursday. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
