MADISON / TUCSON, Ariz. - Richard John Meyer, age 76, passed away Dec. 8, 2018, in Tucson after a long illness. He was born Nov. 30, 1942, to Kathleen (Walsh) and John Meyer in Madison. Richard grew up in Madison, attending St. Raphael’s Grade School and graduating from Edgewood High School in 1960. He received his bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Wisconsin- Platteville in 1964. He married Patricia Neely in 1999, and they lived in Madison until moving full time to Tucson, Arizona, where he loved the warm climate and the opportunity to play golf year round.
He went on to have a successful business career; including serving as district sales manager for Hallmark Cards, followed by years in the Washington, D.C., area as an independent sales representative. He returned to Madison and established a UPS franchise. Much of his success was based on his outgoing friendliness and innate ability to connect with customers.
He also had a lifelong love of reading, researching and debating current events and politics. He enjoyed reaching out to others as well, working for many years with the Wisconsin State Journal Empty Stocking Club, which provided toys for needy children at the holidays.
He is survived by his wife, Pat Neely; sisters, Jane Niebauer of Middleton and Pat Conole (Brian) of Mequon; as well as brother, Tom Meyer (Denise) of Naperville, Ill.; and brother-in-law, Ross Roecker of Gulf Shores, Ala.; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Susan Roecker; and brother-in-law, Joe Niebauer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Jan. 3, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
A Memorial get-together for Dick will be held in Madison in June. If you are planning to attend, please email rjmmemorialservice@gmail.com.