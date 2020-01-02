Meyer, Lila Mae (Rule)

MADISON - Lila Mae (Rule) Meyer, age 85, Madison, died on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. She was born in Linden, Wis., the daughter of Elwin and Matilda (Prohaska) Rule on Feb. 16, 1934.

Lila is survived by her husband Ralph; daughter Joette; son Paul (Laurie McAllister). She was extremely proud to be grandma to Ian and Ryan, Paul's sons. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 602 Everglade Dr., Madison, Wis., 53717, with Father Bart Timmerman presiding. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of mass. Immediately following mass, Lila will be brought to her eternal place of rest at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Madison. A luncheon will be served at the church.

The family would like to thank St. Mary's hospital and SSM Health at Home staff for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/donate/.

Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com

Cress Center 6021 University Ave., Madison, Wis., 53705. 608-238-8406

