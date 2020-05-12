Meyer, Leonard "Al" Joseph

While in high school at the age of 15, he played baseball in the Madison Industrial Baseball League for the Gardner Bakery baseball team. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics with concentrations in Labor and Finance. In 1949, he played freshman football at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and earned his Wisconsin sweater with numerals. He retired from football during spring practice in 1950 due to knee and kidney injuries.

He was a veteran of the Korean War and a graduate of the U.S. Army Finance School. He was a member of several Major League and Madison City Championship softball teams. He won the Major Softball League Batting Title in 1958 with an average of .429. He was also proud to have been selected to several All-Star teams that played against some legends. He played several times against Eddie Feigner (King and his Court) who was considered to be the greatest pitcher of fast-pitch softball in the world — he fired the softball at 104 miles per hour. He was also proud to have been selected to several All-Star baseball teams and played against Satchell Paige who played with the Kansas City Monarchs baseball team and may have been one of the greatest-ever baseball pitchers. While in the military, he played in the 5th Army Baseball tournament representing Ft. Leonard Wood (Missouri). Later in the 1950’s, he played one year of baseball in the Western Minnesota baseball league. He was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Madison.