Meyer, Helen M.

MONONA — Helen M. Meyer, age 91, of Monona, passed away with family by her side on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Heritage Monona. She was born on Nov. 1, 1928, in Cazenovia, the daughter of Joseph and Helen "Nellie" (Dooley) Hanko. Upon graduating from Cazenovia High School, Helen moved to Madison where she met her husband, Kenneth Meyer while working at Oscar Mayer. They were married on Oct. 29, 1949.

Helen worked for Oscar Mayer until she chose to stay home and raise her family, and then returned to the workforce, and retired from Research Products. She enjoyed needle point, cross stitch, playing cards, gardening and cooking, and there was always plenty of food to go around. Helen loved fishing and traveling the U.S. with her husband in their motor home. She treasured time spent with her family, enjoyed the company of others and was always a pleasure to be around.

