Meyer, Helen M.

MONONA — Helen M. Meyer, age 91, of Monona, passed away with family by her side on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Heritage Monona. She was born on Nov. 1, 1928, in Cazenovia, the daughter of Joseph and Helen "Nellie" (Dooley) Hanko. Upon graduating from Cazenovia High School, Helen moved to Madison where she met her husband, Kenneth Meyer while working at Oscar Mayer. They were married on Oct. 29, 1949.
Helen worked for Oscar Mayer until she chose to stay home and raise her family, and then returned to the workforce, and retired from Research Products. She enjoyed needle point, cross stitch, playing cards, gardening and cooking, and there was always plenty of food to go around. Helen loved fishing and traveling the U.S. with her husband in their motor home. She treasured time spent with her family, enjoyed the company of others and was always a pleasure to be around.
Helen is survived by sons, Michael (Susan) Meyer and William (Guadalupe) Meyer; seven grandchildren, David (Teresa) Meyer, Richard Meyer, Rachel Meyer, Lisa Meyer, Sarahi Ibarra Burgos, Gema Cordero Burgos, and Omar Fernandez Burgos; daughter-in-law, Tenley Meyer; four great-grandchildren, Lillian Meyer, Jackson Meyer, Jakiya Woods, and Kendra Ibarra Burgos; brothers, Lawrence (Belva) Hanko and Cyril (Pat) Hanko; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; son, Ronald "Bear" Meyer; and sisters, Kathryn (Walter) Gallagher and Veronica (Bud) Drea.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 11:30 a.m., on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. Burial will be held at a later date at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday.
Memorials contributions may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Helen’s memory. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
