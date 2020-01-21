Meyer, Helen M.

MONONA - Helen M. Meyer, age 91, of Monona, passed away with family by her side on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Heritage Monona. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 11:30 a.m., on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday. A full obituary will be published in Sunday’s edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.