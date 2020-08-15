Meyer, Gary E.

A funeral service will be held at HOLY CROSS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 734 Holy Cross Way, Madison, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Family and friends who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may visit https://www.holycrossway.org/live or visit Gary's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Watch Webcast link. A visitation will be held at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks are required. A complete obituary was published in the Sunday, May 17, 2020 edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.