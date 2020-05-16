Meyer, Gary E.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Gary E. Meyer, age 84, was called home by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare, in Fitchburg, after a sudden illness.

He was born on July 6, 1935, in St. Louis, Mo., the only child of Raymond A. and Margareuite (Starnes) Meyer. Gary grew up in Quincy, Ill. and graduated from Quincy Senior High School in 1954. He attended the University of Iowa in Iowa City on a wrestling scholarship and graduated in 1958.

Gary married Sally Wellman on Oct. 5, 1985. He loved sailing and canoeing, listening to a wide variety of music, and going out to eat. Gary loved his church home and church family, Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

Gary is survived by his wife, best friend and loving and dedicated caregiver, Sally of Madison; cousin, Dan (Judy) Starnes of Quincy, Ill.; and a daughter from a previous marriage, Michelle Meyer (Neil Rainford) of Madison; grandsons, Forrest, Rowan and Cedar of Madison. He was preceded in death by his parents; cousins, Bert Starnes and Donny Starnes of Quincy, Ill.; and the fabulous standard poodle, Walter.

Funeral services will be held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Gary's name to Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Madison.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420

