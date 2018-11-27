MADISON—Catherine B. “Katie” Meyer, age 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, at Segoe Gardens Assisted Living in Madison. Kate was born Oct. 19, 1926, in Madison, the daughter of Rosario “Roy” and Josephine (Lombardino) Balsamo. Katie worked for many years at Lombardino’s Restaurant, and at Meyer Framing of which she was co-owner. Katie also owned and operated her own business known as Meyer Intimate Apparel and she also did food demos until her retirement. Katie volunteered for many years at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends as well as hosting gatherings with family and friends. She will be missed!
Katie is survived by her children, Ronald (Marlene) Alexander of Montello, Richard Alexander of Stoughton, and Karen Rogers of Madison. She is further survived by many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Edwin E. Alexander; her second husband, Art Meyer; her parents, Roy and Josephine Balsamo; sister, Pauline; brother, Joe; and her grandson, Jonathan Alexander.
The family would like to extend its gratitude to all those who helped at Segoe Gardens Assisted Living, Agrace HospiceCare of Fitchburg, and all those who helped in any way. All your exceptional care and compassion is greatly appreciated.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison, with Monsignor Kenneth Fiedler presiding. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment will follow the service at Resurrection Cemetery in Madison. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
