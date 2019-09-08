MADISON -Audrey J. Meyer, age 85, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff, WI.
She was born on September 15, 1933, in Bear Valley, WI, the daughter of Harry and Dorothy (Oldenburg) Flamme and was raised by her maternal grandparents, William and Susanna Oldenburg. She married Durwood “Woodie” Meyer on December 30, 1955, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hillpoint, WI.
Audrey worked as an Administrative Assistant for the State of Wisconsin for many years. She was an active member of Monona Evangelical Lutheran Church. Audrey loved reading, playing cards and board games, bird watching, and gardening especially flowers. She loved the outdoors, enjoyed spending time with her family, and going up north to the family cottage.
Audrey is survived by her husband, Durwood “Woodie” Meyer; son, James (Nicole) Meyer; daughter, Cynthia (Trevor) Marvell; two grandsons, Jeffrey (Mary) Meyer and Zachary (Lora) Meyer; two granddaughters, Ashley (Shaun) Barksdale and Samantha Marvell; step grandson, Jeremie (Tera) Cribben; great-grandson, Liam Meyer; two great-granddaughters, Makenzie Barksdale and Aryia Barksdale; three step great-grandsons, Mason Cribben, Xander Cribben, and Brodie Cribben; sister, Shelbey Gillingham; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; and her son, Jeffery Meyer.
Funeral Service will be held at Monona Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4411 Monona Dr, Madison, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday September 12, 2019, with Rev. Thomas Nowak presiding. Burial will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hillpoint, WI, at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will be held at Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, and also at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
Memorials may be made to the Monona Evangelical Lutheran Church Endowment Fund.
