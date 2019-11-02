VERONA - Fred Orville Meurer, age 96, passed away on Oct. 28, 2019 in Verona, Wis.
Fred was born on June 1, 1923, in Milwaukee, Wis. to C. Fred and Clara (Burckhardt) Meurer. He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Audrey Cauley Meurer. He is survived by their three children, Kathy (Tom) Eimermann of Stillwater, Minn., Tom Meurer of Cushing, Wis., and Todd (Holly Dowling) Meurer of Verona, Wis.; five grandchildren, Tim, Jill, Brent, Cauley, and Cullen; and seven great-grandchildren, Wade, Malorie, Mitchell, Jayne, Nolan, Ashley, and Avery.
Fred played football and wrestled at Washington HS in Milwaukee, WI, before serving as a navigator in the U.S. Army Air Force in WWII. During the war he navigated all types and models of aircraft across both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. He married Audrey, his high school sweetheart, in San Marcos, Texas in 1944. After the war ended, he earned a mechanical engineering degree at UW-Madison. He went on to work as a salesman for a number of firms in the transportation industry before becoming President of Wisconsin Wheel & Rim, Inc. in Wauwatosa.
During this period of his life, he was active in a number of business and civic organizations including being a Director of the National Wheel & Rim Association, Commodore of the Outboard Runabout Fleet of Milwaukee, a member of the Board of Directors of the Greater Milwaukee Convention & Visitors’ Bureau, and President of the Wauwatosa Chamber of Commerce.
Fred and Audrey spent the first ten years of their retirement living on Planting Ground Lake near Three Lakes, Wisconsin where Fred was able to enjoy boating, fishing, and hunting. They made many wonderful friends. In 1999, they moved to the Madison area to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
Fred was an honest and honorable man. Our deepest hope is that he and Audrey are together again. A family memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the caring staff at the Legacy – Noel Manor in Verona and special thanks to his private caregiver Kolleen Bakkum. In addition, St. Mary’s Adult Day Center enriched Fred’s life during his final years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at 600 Highland Avenue J5/1 Mezzanine, Madison, WI 53792 or at www.adrc.wisc.edu.
