Metzner, Marjorie June "Peggy Joan"

MIDDLETON/MADISON — Marjorie June (a.k.a. Peggy Joan) Metzner, age 101, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg after a short illness. She was a longtime resident of Madison but for the last eighteen years had resided at Attic Angels Place in Middleton. She was born in Chicago on Dec. 21, 1918, to Margit Dorthea Stokes Hausse and Richard Hugo Hausse (Hausske). She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Attorney Carroll Edwin Metzner in 2008; and her son, Bruce Carroll Stokes Metzner in 1987. She is survived by her daughter, Margot Andrea (Dr. Mark Alan Mandelkern) Metzner; and her grandchildren, India Aurora, Benjamin Tate, and Seth Tyler Bruce Mandelkern.

Peggy grew up in Oak Park, Ill., where she was on the high school 4-year honor roll. She won a scholarship to Rockford College, which she attended for two years before transferring to Northwestern University. It was there she met her future husband. She earned a B.S. in Education and a M.A. in Spanish. She taught high school in Arlington Heights and Niles Township High School in Illinois, West High School in Madison, and the University of Wisconsin extension division.

She was a resident of Nakoma for 52 years, active in many groups including the Nakoma League. She was a past president of Republican Women of Dane County and Lawyers'' Wives of Dane County. She was a past member of the Madison Civic Club, the Madison Club, and the Nakoma Golf Club. She was a longtime member of the University League, where she had many lifelong friends. She was also a longtime member of Madison Friends of International Students, where she and her husband entertained many wonderful students from all over the world. Four of them were especially close: Jenny and David Pan, formerly from Taiwan and now in Rochester, N.Y., and Yong Zhou and Jian Hua Yu, formerly from China and now living in Michigan. She was a member of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the Wisconsin Historical Society, the Republican National Committee, the Republican Party of Dane County, the Humane Society of the United States, and numerous other groups. At the time of the 2016 election, she became a member of the Democratic Party and proudly voted for whom she hoped would be the first woman president. She was a strong believer in women's rights and an advocate for stricter gun control, writing many letters to elected officials on that issue.