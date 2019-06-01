CASSVILLE - Donna A. Metcalfe, age 89, of Cassville passed away at home Thursday, May 30, 2019. She was born May 8, 1930, in Cassville, the daughter of Edward and Marie (Esser) Adrian. Donna grew up in Cassville and graduated from Cassville High School. On March 27, 1951, Donna was united in marriage to Russell Metcalfe at St. Charles Catholic Church.
Donna was a lifelong Cassville resident where she was an active member of the Lioness Club, Historical Society and worked with the Red Cross Bloodmobile. Donna's passion was food and trying new recipes. This passion led her to own the Riverside Drive Inn, and work in the school kitchen. Donna also enjoyed many hours fishing, reading and gardening.
Donna is survived by four children, Pam (Roy) Moseley, Jan (Clinton Labossiere) Mayne, Cara (Jerry) Manning and Doug (Gloria) Metcalfe; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; along with many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Eugene, and his wife, Mary. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Russell, their infant son, David; her parents; her brother and sister, Victor and Vicky Adrian
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at ST. CHARLES CATHOLIC CHURCH in Cassville, with Father John Meinholz officiating. Burial will be in the Charlotte Cemetery, Glen Haven Township. Family and friends may call on Monday, June 3, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
In lieu of plants and flowers, a Donna A. Metcalfe Memorial Fund has been established. The Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory of Cassville is entrusted with her services. Online condolences www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com.