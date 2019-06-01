Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 305 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN DANE GREEN ROCK IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN JEFFERSON KENOSHA MILWAUKEE RACINE WALWORTH WAUKESHA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BELOIT, BRODHEAD, BROOKFIELD, CUDAHY, DELAVAN, EAST TROY, ELKHORN, FORT ATKINSON, FRANKLIN, GREENFIELD, JANESVILLE, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, LAKE GENEVA, MADISON, MENOMONEE FALLS, MONROE, MUSKEGO, NEW BERLIN, OAK CREEK, RACINE, SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WATERTOWN, WAUKESHA, WAUWATOSA, WEST ALLIS, AND WHITEWATER.