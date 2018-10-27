DODGEVILLE - John A. "Jack" Metcalf, age 91, of Dodgeville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at his home. Jack was born on April 8, 1927, in Dodgeville, to Raymond and Elnora (Berryman) Metcalf. He was a 1945 graduate of the Dodgeville High School. Jack married Ruth Jungbluth on June 27, 1950. The couple farmed on the edge of Dodgeville, where he sold purebred Angus and Holstein until retiring in 1999.
Jack was a member of the Dodgeville United Methodist Church, Dodgeville Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite Valley of Madison, Zor Shrine, Dodgeville Order of the Eastern Star, Wisconsin Holstein Association and the Sons of The American Revolution. He also served on the Board of Directors of Farmers Savings Bank and M& I Bank in Dodgeville. He served as Co-Chair of the Upland Hills Hospital Fund Raising. Jack enjoyed traveling, playing cards with friends, going to cattle auctions and exploring the country on daily rides with Ruth.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers and sisters-in-law, Howard Wilson; Dick (Catherine) Watters; Willard (Ruth) Jungbluth; Bob Jungbluth; Mary (Bruce) Fowler and Jim (Shirley) Jungbluth. He was also preceded in death by a special aunt and uncle, Ruth and Charles L. Jones.
Jack is survived by his wife, Ruth of Dodgeville; two children, John Metcalf of Madison and Ann Metcalf (Tom Rock) of Dodgeville; two grandchildren, Tom Rock and Morgan Rock, both of Dodgeville; a sister, Mary Wilson of Oregon; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Masonic Services followed by funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at the DODGEVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH. Pastor Jim Droste and Pastor David Ritchie will co-officiate, with burial in East Side Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Shriner's Hospital for Children, 211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707, would be greatly appreciated.