BEAVER DAM—Jerome M. Messier passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2018, at the age of 38.
Jerome was a very generous person. He often put others before himself. He loved sports, music, fishing and most of all, his family. Jerome and his wife, Sara, spent 11 1/2 years together. Together they have two beautiful children, who will deeply miss him.
Jerome is survived by his wife, Sara Messier, and their two children, Izabelle and Liam; his mother, Elizabeth Curran; his brother, Maurice Messier; sister and brother-in-law, Josalyn and Nino Stevens; nephew, Kayson Stevens; mother and father-in-law, Lori and Glenn Fillner; John and Jim Dunn; and many other family and friends that loved him. Jerome is preceded in death by his grandmother, Florence Curran; and Jayne Dunn.
A celebration of life for Jerome will be held on Sept. 1, 2018, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the VFW, 349 S. Walker Way, Sun Prairie, Wis.