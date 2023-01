Nov. 15, 1933—Nov. 13, 2022

MAUSTON—Meryle M. Henry, age 88, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Cottage Care Circle in Mauston, WI.

She was a long-time elementary school teacher in the Mauston School District.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, James Henry, of Mauston.

Services are planned for Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Bethany Lutheran in Mauston, WI. A complete obituary will be available at the service.