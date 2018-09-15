Merry, Gordon D. DVM

SUN PRAIRIE - Dr. Gordon D. Merry, DVM, age 92, peacefully passed away on Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018 at home. He was born Nov. 2, 1925, near Richland Center. He was the son of William and Ruby (Bender) Merry. He was married to Marian Brewer on Sept. 11, 1948.
He graduated from the University of Minnesota Veterinary School in 1954. He practiced Veterinary Medicine in Sun Prairie for 40 years until 1994. He is the third of six generations of Merry Hereford cattle breeders. Gordon marketed cattle all over the United States and sold a few in Canada, as well as one in Argentina under the prefix of MGM (Marian and Gordon Merry.)
The family asks that in lieu of flowers please contribute to his endowment to the MGM scholarship fund which will be given to veterinary students with interest in Hereford cattle, c/o Amy Cowan Hereford Youth Foundation, American Hereford Association, 11500 N. Ambassador Drive, Kansas City, MO 64153.
Gordon is survived by sons, Steve (Jann) Merry MD of Hartford, David (Martha) Merry DVM of Lebanon, Ohio, Roger Merry JD of Janesville, and Tim (Paula) Merry DDS of Germantown. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marian; and daughter, Judy. Gordon was so proud of his grandchildren Matthew Merry, Ginger Merry, Daniel Merry, Justin Merry, Leah Burroughs, William Merry, Michael Merry, Cortney Meyer, Joshua Merry, Kyle Merry, and Jenna Merry, as well as his seven great grandchildren. Special thanks to his devoted care givers Anthony Beasley and Zaya Sugarjav.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Drive, Sun Prairie, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at PRATT FUNERAL HOME, 120 N. Park St., Richland Center. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Pratt Funeral Home. Burial will be held at held at the Bloom City Cemetery in the township of Bloom.