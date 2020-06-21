Merrill, Edythe "Edie" M.

Edythe "Edie" M. Merrill, age 86, of Beaver Dam, died on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Golden Years Senior Living in Randolph.
A funeral for close friends and family will be held at Faith Community Christian Reformed Church in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jason Ruis officiating. There will be a visitation prior to the service at church on Wednesday at 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Burial will be at Alto Cemetery.
The former Edythe Marie VanderMeer was born on July 2, 1933, in Randolph, Wis., to Harry and Kathryn (Brandsma) VanderMeer. On May 19, 1956 she was united in marriage with John Navis. John preceded her in death and she later married Richard Merrill on Oct. 26, 1996. Edie was a charter member of Faith Community Christian Reformed Church in Beaver Dam. She enjoyed crocheting and traveling. Edie especially loved her trips to Florida each year. She loved watching her grandchildren and was their biggest fan at their sporting events. Edie also enjoyed playing cards.
Edie is survived by her children, Priscilla (Dean) Navis-Buteyn of Waupun and Suzanne (Tim) Shookman of Beaver Dam; eight grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; her daughter in-law, Marilea Navis, Missouri; two brothers, Melvin (Donna) Vander Meer of Baldwin, and Richard (Diane) Vander Meer of Loveland, Colo.; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John, in 1990; her son Greg; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Charlotte and George Vander Werff and Marjorie and William Van Dellen.
The family thanks Agnesian Hospice and all of the staff at Golden Years Senior Living for the exceptional care that was given to Edie.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
