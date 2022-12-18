Aug. 7, 1956 – Dec. 10, 2022

BARNEVELD — Merle Elizabeth Oimoen, age 66, of Barneveld, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on Aug. 7, 1956, in Madison, the daughter of Francis and Naomi (Shaw) Andreas.

She married Ralph “Gene” Oimoen on May 30, 1986, in Middleton.

Merle loved her cats and dogs and tending to her flowers. She was socially inclined and was a giver by nature. Merle was always willing to help those in need.

Merle is survived by her husband, Gene Oimoen; son, Matthew Oimoen; two brothers, James (Joy) Andreas and Frank Andreas; and four sisters, Gail Strain, Toni (Bart) Wagner, Margaret (Ralph) LaSchiava and Julia Liethen. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Paul Andreas and Patrick Andreas.

A funeral service will be held at PERRY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1057 WI-78 Trunk, Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, with Pastor Kelli Fisher presiding. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077