MADISON - Marion June Merkt, age 97, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, at Elmcroft of Madison.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South St., Waunakee, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, with Monsignor James Gunn presiding. Burial will follow at HOLY CROSS CEMETERY, 7301 W. Nash St., Milwaukee, at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, with personal reflection and song at 6:45 p.m., and also at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday.
Marion's family would like to express their gratitude to the associates and residents at Elmcroft of Madison Assisted Living for their loving care and friendship. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.