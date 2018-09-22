DELAVAN - Richard Paul "Dick" Meredith, age 87, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care in Janesville. He was born at home in Evansville, Wis., on April 15, 1931, son of the late Richard and Margaret (nee Finnane) Meredith. Dick graduated from Evansville High School, Class of 1949.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, stationed in Germany. On July 9, 1955, he was united in marriage to Virgene Lauretic, who preceded him in death on July 21, 1984. On Feb. 14, 1987, he was united in marriage to Julia Snyder-Erdman. He was a member of St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Delavan.
Dick started his career at Ossit Church Furniture and retired in 1985 as Vice President of Famous Footwear. He then opened Circus of Flavors Ice Cream Shop in Delavan. In retirement, Dick enjoyed watching all of the Wisconsin sports teams as well as the Chicago Cubs, traveling and as a transfer driver for Kunes. Above all, it was time spent with family that he treasured the most. He will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his wife, Julia; children, Pamela Meredith of Madison, Richard (Renea) Meredith of Amelia, Ohio and Rex (Fran) Meredith of Evansville; grandchildren, Christopher (Taru), David, Skylr (Tyler) and Dalton; stepchildren, Elaine (William) and Scott (Daniele); daughter-in-law, Jackie; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents and first wife, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Roxanne; sister, Margaret Mary (George) Kelly; and stepson, Marshall Erdman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, at 12 noon at ST. ANDREWS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 714 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Private interment will be held at Calvary-Croak Settlement Cemetery Evansville. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until time of Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Delavan Food Pantry and Lakeland Animal Shelter have been suggested. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare for their loving and compassionate care.
