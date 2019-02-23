MERRIMAC - Phyllis A. Mercurio, age 94, passed away at her home Feb. 16, 2019. She was born in Omaha, Neb., Sept. 20, 1924, to the late Rennold and Dorothy (Klein) Bourbeau. In 1928, the family moved to Grand Island, Neb., where Phyllis's father co-owned an electrical repair shop. She attended St. Mary's Cathedral Grade School during which time she studied piano and trombone and played in the school band. During the great depression her family returned to Omaha; where she attended St. Cecelia Cathedral High School, and continued her music studies also belonging to the school chorus and church choir.
After high school, Phyllis earned a Bachelor's of Music degree at Alverno College in Milwaukee, followed by her Masters of Music at Catholic University in Washington, D.C. She later taught piano, voice, violin, and classroom music for 23 years.
In 1968, she went to work for Scott Foresman Publishing in Glenview, Ill., where she worked for 18 years.
Phyllis was united in marriage to Michael P. Mercurio of Evanston, Ill., in 1969. After their retirement they built a new home on Lake Wisconsin and moved to Merrimac. Phyllis retained her love of music by becoming liturgist and organist for St. Mary's Health of the Sick Parish, in Merrimac; she enjoyed this for over 30 years.
Phyllis is survived by her husband, Michael; Michael's daughters, Karen (John) Flood and Margie Berglund; three grandchildren, Kari Kevek, Dawn Berglund, Kevin Berglund; and is further survived by other relatives and friends. Phyllis was preceded in death by Michael's daughter, Marilyn Mercurio.
A visitation will be held Feb. 27, 2019, at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, 251 Water St., Sauk City, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Feb. 28, 2019, at ST. MARY'S HEALTH OF THE SICK CATHOLIC CHURCH, 231 W. Main St., Merrimac. Interment will be held at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, Ill. Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.