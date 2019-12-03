MERRIMAC - Michael Mercurio, 97, peacefully passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. He is survived by his daughters, Karen Flood and Margie Berglund; and preceded by his wife, Phyllis; and his daughter, Marilyn Mercurio.

Funeral services will be performed by Father Pedro at St. Mary’s in Merrimac, Wis. at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the mass at the church on Saturday. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Des Plains, Ill. on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Mary Health of the Sick, Merrimac, Wis. hooversonfuneralhomes.com

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Mercurio as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

