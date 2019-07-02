DODGEVILLE—Satyanath (Sath) N. Menon, age 71 of Dodgeville, passed away unexpected on Sunday, June 30, 2019. He was born in Baroda, India to T.K. and Kamila Menon on November 3, 1947.
Sath is survived by his wife Cheryl; his stepsons James (Maria) Voigts and Steven Voigts; four grandchildren Zachary, Alexandra, Lukas and Tyler Voigts; his sisters-in-law Norma (Carl) Bierman, Lynn Goke, Judy (Stephen) Scott, Joanne (Mark) Cotter and Janice (Ed) Kaucic.
Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH in Dodgeville with a luncheon to follow. Inurnment will be held in Rock Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville and 10:00 a.m. until time of services on Monday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Kitchen Fund or Upland Hills Health Foundation.
Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home
400 E. Grace Street Dodgeville