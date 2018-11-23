BAGLEY, Grant Co. - Birdie M. Meng, age 98, of Bagley passed away Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at the Grant Regional Care Center. Funeral services will be (today) Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at 12 Noon, at ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH, with the Rev. Pamela Strakeljahn officiating, and burial in the Bagley Cemetery, both in Bagley. Friends may call at the church (today) Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the West Grant Rescue Squad or the Bagley First Responders. The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family.