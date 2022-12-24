Aug. 18, 1950—Nov. 29, 2022

GLENDALE, Ariz.—Melvin A. Medler, 72 of Glendale, AZ, passed away on November 29, 2022, after a vigilant battle with cancer.

Mel grew up in Madison, WI, with his parents Dr. John T. and Priscilla Medler, his four siblings, Meredith, Michael, Marcia and Marcus, and their stepbrothers, Steven and Thomas Curtis. Mel graduated from Arizona State University with a Bachelor of Science degree. He married Shirley Kenner-Medler in 1983, and their son, Restyn Christopher was born in 1990.

Following retirement from a career in Industrial Engineering, Mel became a volunteer docent at the Heard Museum, a position he enjoyed for a decade. Mel loved music, art and travel and created family memories through his photo videos. His friends and family remember him as an interesting story-teller, generous and genuine.

Mel passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

A Celebration of Life was held at his home in Glendale.

Donations are welcome at the Heard Museum, Phoenix, AZ