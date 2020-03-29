Mellum, Larry H.

MCFARLAND - Larry H. Mellum, age 81, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the Wm. S. Middleton Veteran Hospice Center, with his son and daughter by his side.
Larry is survived by his former wife, Betty Mellum; children, Scott Mellum and Chris Kussow (Charlie); grandchildren, Kalee and Kyle Kussow; sister, Linda Duryee; and many nieces and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Harland and Ione (Olson) Mellum; and brother, Ivan (Arlette) Mellum.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com
