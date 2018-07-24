OREGON—Georgia Lee Mellum, age 50, died on Sunday, July 22, 2018, at home in Oregon. She was born on Sept. 29, 1967, in Prairie du Sac, the youngest daughter of James and Linda (Peterson) Wiedenfeld.
Georgia attended Sauk Prairie High School. She married Timothy Mellum on Sept. 5, 1987, in Prairie du Sac. They lived their entire married life in Oregon where Georgia was the bookkeeper for their business, Mellum Construction. She loved animals, trips to Hawaii and was an avid Badgers fan. Georgia’s greatest gift and joy in life was her son, Steele, whom they welcomed after 13 years of marriage.
Georgia is survived by her husband, Tim; son, Steele; her mother, Linda Wiedenfeld (David Lukens) of Prairie du Sac; sisters, Michelle Wiedenfeld (Dean Vasey) and Renee (Matt) Cefalu all of Prairie du Sac; nieces and nephews, David Carter, Sarah Carter, Emily Cefalu and James Cefalu. She is further survived by her mother-in-law, Judy Mellum Angle (Denny) of Prairie du Sac; father-in-law, Gary L. Mellum (Patti) of Cable; brother-in-law, Troy (Christan) Mellum and their children, Madison and Jackson of Sauk City; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, James Michael Wiedenfeld on Jan 19, 1994.
There will be an informal Celebration of Life gathering at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 12 noon until 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 28, 2018. Everyone is welcome for fellowship and luncheon throughout the gathering. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Oregon Athletic Booster Club (OABC). Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
A special thank you to Hannah, Tim and Veronica Matt for all of their love and support.
