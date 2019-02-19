Try 1 month for 99¢

DEFOREST - Joyce D. Mellor, age 93, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Prairie Gardens in Sun Prairie.

She is survived by children, Kathy (Larry) Anderson of DeForest and Mike (Sandy) Mellor of Belleville; grandchildren, Tracy (Scott) Dibble, Lindsy Anderson (fiancé, Mary), Ryan Anderson, Julie Liddicoat, Barbie Hinsdill; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Molly, and Felicia; step-grandchildren, Wendy (Scott) Lathrop, Laurie (Allen) Cash, Doug Anderson, and Melinda Anderson; step-great-grandchildren, Brad, Taylor, Brittany, Alex, Brayden, and Autumn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Edna (Christiansen) Anderson; husband, Edwin R. Mellor; grandson, Darren Mellor; siblings, Virgil Anderson, Evangeline Anderson, and Marian Horsch.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at DEFOREST EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH, 501 County View Drive, DeForest. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of service at church. Burial will follow at Moravian Cemetery in DeForest. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

(608) 846-4250

