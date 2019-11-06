LA CROSSE—God has called her name and she is his. Enid Mellen, age 96, passed away Monday, Nov. 4th ,2019 , at Bethany Riverside in La Crosse, Wis.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8,2019 at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Burial will be held at the Richland Center Cemetery. Visitation will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. The PRATT FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at prattfuneralservice.com.