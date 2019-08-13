MADISON - David J. Mellem, age 74, passed away July 26, 2019. He was born June 25, 1945, in Chippewa Falls, Wis., the son of Lloyd and Vivian Mellem. David graduated from UW-Eau Claire, after which he took a job as an auditor for the Federal Government, working on programs at or associated with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. This job required a move to Madison, where he would meet and eventually marry Laurie J. Baukol, in her hometown of Webster, S.D. on May 17, 1986. He retired in March of 2018, after reaching the 50 year milestone with HHS. David was a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors and the Association of Government Accountants. David was a lifelong fan of the game of golf, playing whenever he had a chance and watching all the major tournaments. He also enjoyed watching classic movies from the 40s and 50s. David is survived by his wife, Laurie; his son, Paul; and his brother, Lynn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Vivian Mellem. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at Cress Funeral Home, 6021 University Ave., Madison 53705, followed by the funeral at Noon. Please share a memory at www.CressFuneralService.com.
