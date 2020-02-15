Mella, Gary Francis

FITCHBURG / MANITOWOC - Gary Francis Mella, age 62, of Fitchburg, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, surrounded by his family, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on Nov. 8, 1957, in Manitowoc, the son of Leonard and Eunice (Holschbach) Mella. Gary graduated from Lincoln High School in Manitowoc and Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE). He married Terry (Theresa) Johnsen on May 1, 1982.
Gary worked for Bruce Boiler Burner and Equipment, Inc. Prior to that, he worked as an Engineer for Marshall Erdmann & Associates where he made many life-long friends. He enjoyed volunteering as a hunter safety coordinator and instructor. He was an active member of St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church and belonged to the Knights of Columbus.
Gary enjoyed hunting, being outdoors, staying busy with "DIY" home improvement projects, and watching the Badgers and Packers. Most of all, Gary loved spending time with his family & friends. His greatest joy was his granddaughter.
Gary is survived by his wife, Terry; children, Kimberly Mella, Kaitlyn (Brian) Mella-Schmidt and Grant Mella; granddaughter, Genevieve Schmidt; brother, Glenn (Cass) Mella; sister, Monica Mella Schmidt; mother-in-law, Carolyn Johnsen (Donald) Walske; sister-in-law, Julie (Gerry) Maslanka; brothers-in-law, Steven (Dawn) Johnsen and Dennis (Brenda) Johnsen; nieces and nephews; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Alden Johnsen; nephew, Bryan Zipperer; and special friends, Fred Moll and Thomas Shultz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, with Father Patrick Norris presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Rd., Fitchburg, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, and also at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday. Burial will be held at a later date. The family also wishes to thank their St. Mary's Hospital Family.
