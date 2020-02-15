Mella, Gary Francis

FITCHBURG / MANITOWOC - Gary Francis Mella, age 62, of Fitchburg, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, surrounded by his family, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on Nov. 8, 1957, in Manitowoc, the son of Leonard and Eunice (Holschbach) Mella. Gary graduated from Lincoln High School in Manitowoc and Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE). He married Terry (Theresa) Johnsen on May 1, 1982.

Gary worked for Bruce Boiler Burner and Equipment, Inc. Prior to that, he worked as an Engineer for Marshall Erdmann & Associates where he made many life-long friends. He enjoyed volunteering as a hunter safety coordinator and instructor. He was an active member of St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church and belonged to the Knights of Columbus.

Gary enjoyed hunting, being outdoors, staying busy with "DIY" home improvement projects, and watching the Badgers and Packers. Most of all, Gary loved spending time with his family & friends. His greatest joy was his granddaughter.