Melissa Williams

Melissa Williams (Saylor), age 52, passed into Heaven to meet her lord and savior Jesus Christ on September 7, 2023 as a result of galbladder cancer. She was surrounded by her loving husband, daughter, family members, and close friends.

After graduating from Necedah High School in 1988, Melissa went to WWTC to receive her degree as an Office Computer Specialist.

In 1996, Melissa met her husband, Don. They married on November 8, 1997. Melissa owned a craft store in the 90s and attended local craft shows. She also worked at the Necedah Motel and Dollar General, but for the last seven years, she was a caregiver. This brought her great joy and purpose.

Melissa was a passionate gardener, incredible cook, crafter, and collector of coca cola. She was a devoted wife and mother, who's life revolved around her family. On any given day you could find her in the kitchen preparing a meal fresh from her garden for them.

After Melissa's diagnosis of gallbladder cancer in April, she remained incredibly positive and had inspired everyone that knew her. Melissa had placed her hope in Jesus and knew the Lord has prepared a special place just for her.

Melissa is survived by her husband, Don; her daughter, Emily; her sisters-in-law: Diana King and Carolyn Taylor; her brother, Chelsea Johnson; cousins: Carl and Kristen Saylor; her aunt, Dianne Saylor; and many beautiful nieces and close friends.

Melissa is reunited with her grandparents, Evelynn Saylor and Pa (Chuck) Saylor; her mom, Lynn Saylor; several aunts and uncles; cousin, Duane Nauiokaitis; brother-in-law, Harold King; and several friends.

A Celebration of Melissa's life will be held on Friday, September 22, 2023, 12:00 p.m. at the Necedah Assembly of God Church. Family and friends are invited for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Friday. The Torkelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.