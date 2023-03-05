Oct. 12, 1949—Feb. 13, 2023

MADISON—Melinda (Mindy) Ellen Coke, 73, of Madison, WI, went to be with the Lord on February 13, 2023, following complications from a lung disease she battled for a long time. On her final day, she was surrounded by the people she adored more than anything else in the world, her two sons (Michael and Matthew) and her husband John.

Mindy was a generous, kind, loving, and strong woman that was also very social, and could carry on a genuine conversation with anyone. Her family meant the world to her, she loved her grandchildren dearly, and she was always there for her friends. She was an animal lover at heart, most certainly dogs.

Mindy was routinely smiling and laughing and always looked for the humor in every situation. While raising her boys, many of Michael and Matthew’s friends felt as though Mindy was their 2nd mom. Mindy cherished every moment with her family and would never say good-bye without “I love you.” Mindy especially enjoyed attending events her sons and grandchildren were involved in.

Mindy is survived by her husband of fifty three years, (Daniel) John Coke; her sons: Michael Coke (Anne) and Matthew Coke (Heather); four grandchildren: Christopher (Amy), Anthony, Sage, and Noah; one great-grandchild, Siena; brother, Walter (Skip) Frederick Jr.; sister-in-law, Cindy Frederick; brother-in law, Jessie Hammer; brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Ellen Coke; and many nieces and nephews. Mindy was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy B. Frederick and Walter Frederick Sr.; in-laws, Daniel H. Coke, Evelyn (Lindy) and James McMillan; sister, Judith Hammer; brothers: David and Steven Frederick; sister-in-law. Carol Frederick; and niece, Jennifer Frederick.

The family will host a celebration of life in Madison at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Dane County Humane Society (giveshelter.org) or the University of Wisconsin Veterinary School (vetmed.wisc.edu/giving/memorial-honor/) in memory of Mindy Coke.