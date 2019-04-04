MADISON - Heaven became a stronger, better and smarter place in the peaceful predawn of Tuesday, March 26, 2019. June M. Melder will insist on a lot of walking, playing bridge, mystery books, coffee, wine, word puzzles, good crispy fries, salmon and seven almonds per day.
June was born on the lower east side of Manhattan, N.Y.C. on June 1, 1935, to the late George and Mary Catherine (O'Brien) Shillenn. She graduated Valedictorian of her class at Lancaster Catholic, and received a scholarship to St. Joseph's College in Emmitsburg, Md. She graduated with a triple major in English, Latin and Spanish. After graduation, she became a reporter and met and fell in love with John Lewis Melder. They married and after working and living in Phoenix, Miami and Chicago, they moved to Madison, Wis. so he could complete his Ph.D. They had one daughter, Carson. John passed away in 1968 at age 35.
June worked at the University of Wisconsin-Madison for over 40 years and was awarded Emeritus status upon leaving. She was very involved in the local community, as a member of the choir at St. Thomas Aquinas for 40 years and a volunteer at the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry of Madison, among others.
June is survived by her daughter, Carson, and granddaughter, Marie Normandin. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; son-in-law, Mark Normandin, in 2011; and brother, George Shillenn, in 1942.
Thank you to three of John's sisters who joined them in Wisconsin, Mary Ann (Walt) Nelsen, Elizabeth Aiello and Rita (John) Torgerson, and John's other siblings, Kathleen (James) Stewart, Robert (Mary Lou) Melder and David (Janet) Melder, and their families. They were her family. June is missed now and will be missed forever. Next time you go for a walk, think of June.
A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Oakwood Village University Woods, UW Carbone Cancer Center, and Agrace HospiceCare.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, today, Friday, April 5, 2019, at 11 a.m., with Father Bart Timmerman presiding. Family will greet friends from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. A reception will follow. Burial will be in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carbone Cancer Center. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.