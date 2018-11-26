PARDEEVILLE—L’Raen L. Melby, 88, of Pardeeville, passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at the Columbia Healthcare Center in Wyocena.
She was born Dec. 1, 1929, in Portage, to Clarence and Irene (Forbush) Brewer. She attended Pardeeville High School, graduating in 1948. She was united in marriage to Curtis Melby Feb. 18, 1953. She worked for many years at the Columbia Healthcare Center until her retirement.
L’Raen loved decorating for the holidays, gardening, and watching Wisconsin sports. She also loved listening to music and spending time with family and friends. She was known as being a pet lover at heart. She was an active member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Doylestown for many years.
Survivors include one son, George (Gloria) Melby; granddaughter, Pamela Eastman (Thomas Klappstein); great-granddaughter, Jessica Eastman (Nicholas Leahy); sister, Oma Benzine; brother-in-law, Clifton Finger; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Curtis, in 1959; sister, Iona Finger; brother, Bob Brewer; brother-in-law, Lyle Benzine; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Pitman.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at 11 a.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME, 401 Angel Way, Rio, with the Rev. Tim Gumm officiating. Interment will follow at Marcellon Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday.
The family would like to thank the staffs of the Remington House and the Columbia Healthcare Center for the special care they gave L’Raen. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com.