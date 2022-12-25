Melanie Ertz, age 53, died unexpectedly in her home on December 20, 2022.

Melanie was born in Milwaukee on the shores of Lake Michigan at St. Mary’s Hospital. Melanie and her family moved to Madison when she was five years old. She attended Montessori, Crestwood, Jefferson and graduated from Madison Memorial H.S. Melanie went to Indiana University graduating with a bachelor degree in business. She started her career as a corporate accountant with Quaker Oats in Chicago.

Melanie was a friendly, caring person with a great sense of humor. She had many friends both local and distant whom she kept in touch with regularly. Melanie spent a semester studying at The National University of Singapore where she made lifetime friends returning to visit several times.

Melanie’s curiosity about the world and other cultures took her on many journeys to all seven continents. She snorkeled in the Great Barrier Reef, climbed the Sydney Bridge, walked the Great Wall of China, road elephants in Africa, India and Thailand and much more—all with great delight. She loved the beaches, swimming and boating with her family on the Great Lakes and cruising the world but, her special interest was photography. She took many beautiful photographs around the world.

Melanie experienced a long cancer journey which she fought bravely and positively with great strength and faith.

Melanie will be dearly missed by her mother, Diane Ertz; her uncle James Hatch; many cousins; and her beloved dog, “Hope.” She was preceded in death by four grandparents, many aunts and uncles and her dad Jerome Ertz.

A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison. Visitation will take place at the church starting 10:00 a.m. before the Mass.

In remembrance of Melanie’s life, donations may be made to the Carbone Cancer Center, Madison, WI, Gilda’s Club of Madison or St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.

Soar with the Angels, Melanie, until we see you again. We LOVE you!

