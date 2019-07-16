BELLEVILLE—Willard Meland, 95, died July 14 at Heartsong Assisted Living in Belleville. He was born December 20, 1923, to Lawrence & Anna (Mitmoen) Meland of rural Belleville. He was one of 14 children. He graduated from new Glarus High School. On June 16, 1946, he married Valaria Christen of Belleville, surviving. Also surviving, are a son David of Sheboygan and a daughter Ann (Alton) Davis of Pekin, Ill., seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, and a sister Shirley Disch of New Glarus. He was preceded in death by his parents, 12 siblings, and a son. He was a life long member of Primrose Lutheran Church and he farmed in the Belleville area his entire life. A memorial service will be held at Primrose East Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 19. Memorial contributions may be made to Primrose Lutheran Church. The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family. Online memorial with guestbook available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

