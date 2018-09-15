BLUE MOUNDS - Alex James Meives, our dear son, age 33, surrendered to a 13+ year battle with severe depression and bipolar disorder, in the comfort of his home. Despite the struggles, he was a caring loving son, brother and uncle with a giving heart. His wit and humor were contagious. Alex's passing leaves an irreplaceable void in our lives, but we are comforted by him finding the inner peace he long sought.
He was preceded in death by his uncles, Tommy, Peter and Hans Lehner and uncle Dr. Walter Meives Jr.; maternal grandparents, William and Mary Lehner; paternal grandparents, Professor Walter and Garnetta Meives; and his cousins, Cathie Amidon-Oliver and Justin Amidon. He is survived by his parents, James and Mary Meives of Mount Horeb; his brother, Tony (fiancé Katie) and niece Emery of Madison; his sister, Maria Bearson (Michael) of Monona; and many aunts, uncles and cousins in the US / Switzerland / Canada.
Per Alex's request, an outside celebration of his life will be held on Sept. 23, 2018, at 11 a.m., at STEWART LAKE SHELTER in Mount Horeb. A light lunch will follow.
A very heartfelt thank you to Dr. Pierce for his unwavering, exceptional care.