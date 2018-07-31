COLUMBUS—Frieda A. Meitner age 85, passed away on Sunday, July 22, 2018, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Oct. 22, 1932, in Neshkoro, Wis. to William and Anna (Hall) Oelke. Frieda was married for 33 years to Joe Meitner.
Frieda worked several different jobs and enjoyed many hobbies. In addition to being a full-time mother of five, she taught accordion lessons to students in the Columbus area. She made a lot of friends while waitressing at Volpano’s, The Lantern, Mr. B’s and Lamp’s Landing. Frieda later retired from Ameripak and Kromer Cap Co. Frieda loved sewing, crocheting, knitting slippers and blankets for her grandchildren, gardening and canning. Frieda was a league bowler, an avid Packers fan, and enjoyed making German meals with family.
Survivors include her five children, Steven Meitner of Mount Horeb, LuAnn Hasenfuss and Annette Robertson, both of Columbus, Mary (John) Sullivan and John Meitner (Shoshannah Olson), both of Sun Prairie; nine grandchildren, Nick (Eva) Meitner, Mackenzie Meitner, Jenny Hasenfuss (Will Cobb), Erin (Brandon) Patrick, Heidi (Jon) Wylie, Ian Robertson, Kate (Devin) Hiroskey, Jake Sullivan and Talon Meitner; three great-grandchildren, Emery Patrick, Gavin Patrick and Scarlett Meitner and one great-grandchild on the way; three brothers, Arnold (Mabel) Oelke of Columbus, Ervin (Betty) Oelke of Shorewood Minn. and Hans (Arlene) Oelke of Columbus; two sisters, Gertrude (Jim) Berry of Rome, Wis. and Ruth (Charles) Wilson of Sun Prairie; a special aunt, Emma Bennett of Fall River; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Rick Hasenfuss; and the father of her children, Joseph Meitner.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH, Columbus.
A special thank you to Heartland Hospice and the doctors and staff at Columbus Community Hospital for their compassionate care.
